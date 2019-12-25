Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-425 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-425 Results: The Kerala State Lottery has announced the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-152. The first prize for Kerala Lottery is bagged by ticket number AA-711618, which is a whopping Rs 60 lakh. The official results for Kerala Lottery are available at keralalotteries.com.

Ticket number AL-359306 won the second prize in Kerala Lottery, bagging Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh was bagged by ticket numbers AA-713565, AB-359059, AC-824425, AD-291304, AE-494621, AF-538257, AG-533095, AH-192851, AJ-672805, AK-922369, AL-844426, AM-459907. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The entire lottery book costs Rs 750. In case, the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.