Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will BJP open account or UDF, LDF continue to dominate?

Kerala Lok Sabha Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is set to commence today at 8 am today, in the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 which concluded on June 1. Polling for the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The key contest in Kerala is between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) but various exit polls have predicted better chances for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also this time.

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26.

Kerala Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.27 per cent in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Results

Kerala Elections 2024: Main parties

The key contest in Kerala is between United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kerala Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Kerala are KK Shailaja from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Anthony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal.

​ Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024

Kerala | 20 seats

BJP: 1-3

Congress-led UDF: 13-15

LDF: 3-5

What are the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala?

Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)