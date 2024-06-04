Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will BJP open account or UDF, LDF continue to dominate?

Voting in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26. The results of the Lok Sabha election will be declared today.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:34 IST
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Kerala Lok Sabha Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala is set to commence today at 8 am today, in the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 which concluded on June 1. Polling for the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The key contest in Kerala is between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) but various exit polls have predicted better chances for the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also this time. 

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Kerala was held in the second phase on April 26. 

Kerala Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 71.27 per cent in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha. 

Kerala Elections 2024: Date of Results 

Results of Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being declared today. The state has a total of 5 parliamentary seats.

Kerala Elections 2024: Main parties 

The key contest in Kerala is between United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kerala Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Kerala are KK Shailaja from Vadakara, Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, Anil Anthony from Pathanamthitta, Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, and V Muraleedharan from Attingal.

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2024

Kerala | 20 seats

  • BJP: 1-3
  • Congress-led UDF: 13-15
  • LDF: 3-5

What are the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala?

Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN)

Live updates :Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Fierce competition between UDF, LDF in Kerala, BJP may gain ground

    In Kerala, there's going to be fierce competition between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF). The BJP, as per exit polls, is also predicted to perform better.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    What's up at BJP headquarters in Delhi

    Poori and sweets being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha election results. Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections to begin at 8 am.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Exit Polls predicts BJP may gain in Kerala

    According to India TV-CNX exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may gain vote share in the southern state and even win 1-3 seats. 

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at Lok Sabha seats in Kerala

    Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats including Kasaragod (GEN), Kannur (GEN), Vadakara (GEN), Wayanad (GEN), Kozhikode (GEN), Malappuram (GEN), Ponnani (GEN), Palakkad (GEN), Alathur (SC), Thrissur (GEN), Chalakudy (GEN), Ernakulam (GEN), Idukki (GEN), Kottayam (GEN), Alappuzha (GEN), Mavelikkara (GEN), Pathanamthitta (GEN), Kollam (GEN), Attingal (GEN) and Thiruvananthapuram (GEN).

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Kerala Lok Sabha election results to be declared today

    It's the result for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when we will finally get to know whether the Modi government retains power for the third consecutive term or INDIA bloc comes as a surprise. Stay tuned with India TV to catch all the election result updates throughout the day. 

