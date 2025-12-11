Kerala local body polls conclude with over 75 per cent turnout in second phase, results set for December 13 Kerala local body polls: State Election Commissioner A Shajahan confirmed that vote counting will occur on Saturday across 244 centers throughout Kerala. Ballot boxes from polling stations will first be secured in district strong rooms before transport to the specified counting facilities.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala's two-phase local body elections wrapped up on Thursday (December 11) with the second phase across seven northern districts recording a robust voter turnout exceeding 75 per cent. This completes polling in all 14 districts, serving as a crucial test for major political fronts ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Second phase turnout and key statistics

Polling in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod ended at 6:00 pm, with the State Election Commission reporting a 75.87 per cent turnout by 7:00 pm- higher than the first phase's 70.91 per cent. Combined turnout for both phases reached 73.57 per cent, slightly below the 2020 figure of 75.97 per cent. Wayanad led with 78.07 per cent overall.

Over 1.53 crore voters participated across 18,274 polling stations to elect representatives for 12,931 wards in 604 local bodies, including panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. A total of 38,994 candidates contested in this phase.

Voter enthusiasm and notable participation

From 7 am, queues formed at polling stations with people of all ages, including political leaders, turning out in large numbers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voted in Kannur with his family, expressing confidence in a historic Left Democratic Front (LDF) victory and dismissing concerns over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

In a dramatic development, first-time MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who had been absconding for 15 days amid sexual assault allegations, surfaced at a Palakkad polling booth around 4:45 pm after securing bail.

Political leaders' confidence and barbs

Vijayan accused the Congress of harboring a "criminal gang of sexual perverts" intimidating victims, while defending LDF actions on Sabarimala. United Democratic Front (UDF) allies like IUML leaders Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, PK Kunhalikutty, and MK Muneer predicted a massive win. Congress chiefs Sunny Joseph, Ramesh Chennithala, and K Sudhakaran countered that the gold scam would hurt LDF prospects. Minister K Rajan downplayed the polls as a "sample fireworks show," hinting at bigger battles ahead.

Counting arrangements

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan confirmed results on Saturday (December 13) at 244 centers statewide. Ballot boxes will move from strong rooms to counting sites, starting with Electronic Voting Machines for urban divisions and panchayats at block levels. Final turnout figures are expected by Friday morning, with scattered incidents reported but no major disruptions.