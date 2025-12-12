Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020? Kerala local body polls 2025: In the Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election, LDF bagged 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others: 1.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Municipal Corporation election result is scheduled to be announced on Saturday, December 13. The counting will begin at 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. The Municipal Corporation election in Kollam held in the first phase on Monday, December 9, the polling percentage recorded at 70.09 per cent which includes 68.8 per cent male votes and 71.2 per cent female votes.

With the EVMs going to open on December 13, the Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Let's explore what happened in Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020

In the Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election, LDF bagged 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others: 1.

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2020

LDF: 39 (CPI-M: 29 and CPI: 10)

UDF: 9 (Congress: 6 and RSP: 3)

NDA: 6

Independents and others: 1

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015

LDF: 36

UDF: 16

NDA: 2

Independents and others: 1.

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2020: Winning candidates list