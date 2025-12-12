Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020?

Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020?

Kerala local body polls 2025: In the Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election, LDF bagged 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others: 1.

Kerala Civic Polls Result 2025: Kollam Municipal Corporation election result 2025 to be announced on Saturday, December 13.
Kerala Civic Polls Result 2025: Kollam Municipal Corporation election result 2025 to be announced on Saturday, December 13. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Municipal Corporation election result is scheduled to be announced on Saturday, December 13. The counting will begin at 8 am, the postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. The Municipal Corporation election in Kollam held in the first phase on Monday, December 9, the polling percentage recorded at 70.09 per cent which includes 68.8 per cent male votes and 71.2 per cent female votes. 
 
With the EVMs going to open on December 13, the Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).  
 

Let's explore what happened in Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020 

In the Kollam Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, Left Democratic Front won the election, LDF bagged 39 seats, UDF- 9, NDA- 6, Independents and others: 1. 
 

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2020 

  • LDF: 39 (CPI-M: 29 and CPI: 10)
  • UDF: 9 (Congress: 6 and RSP: 3)
  • NDA: 6
  • Independents and others: 1 

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2015 

  • LDF: 36
  • UDF: 16
  • NDA: 2
  • Independents and others: 1. 

Kollam Municipal Corporation Election Result 2020: Winning candidates list 

Ward Candidate Party
Maruthadi Sumi M INC 
Sakthikulangara M Pushpangadan RSP 
Meenathuchery Deepu Gangadharan B RSP 
Kavanad Kollam Madhu CPI 

 
Vallikeezhu S Jayan CPI(M)
Kureepuzha West Sreelatha S CPI(M) 
Kureepuzha Girija Thulasi CPI(M) 
Neeravil Sindhurani L CPI(M) 
Anchalummoodu Swarnamma S RSP 
Kadavoor Girija Santhosh CPI 
Mathilil Telsa Thomas  RSP 
Thevally Shylaja B BJP 
Vadakkumbhagam Honey CPI 
Asramam S Sajithanand BJP 
Uliyakovil Abhilash T R BJP 
Uliyakovil East Ambily CPI(M) 
Kadappakada Kripa Vinod BJP 
Koikal Santosh V CPI(M) 
Kallumthazham SABU B CPI 
Mangadu TG Gireesh BJP
Arunoottimangalam Asha Biju CPI(M) 
Chathinakulam Krishnendu SDPI 
Karikodu Suja Krishnan CPI(M) 
College Division S.Geethakumari CPI(M) 
Palkulangara Arathy S CPI(M) 
Ammannada Prem Ushar JSS(RB) 
Vadakkevila Sreedevi Amma S INC 
Pallimukku M Sajeev CPI(M)
Ayathil Adv. G Udayakumar CPI(M) 
Kilikolloor Noushad A CPI 
Punthalathazham Priji V CPI
Palathara Aneesh Kumar A BJP 
Manakkadu Nazeema Shihab CPI(M) 
Kollorvila Hamsath Beevi INC
Kayyalakkal Meharunnisa M CPI(M) 
Valathungal Suja CPI 
Aakkolil Maya S Balu CPI(M) 
Thekkumbhagam Sunil Jose INC
 Eravipuram Priyadarsanan VS CPI(M) 
Bharanikavu Savitha Devi S CPI 
Thekkevila T P Abhimanyu CPI(M)
Mundakkal Kuruvila Joseph INC
Pattathanam Nizamudeen MH CPI(M) 
Cantonment Adv. AK Savad CPI(M) 
Udayamarthandapuram Sajeev Soman CPI
Thamarakulam Prasanna Earnest CPI(M) 
Pallithottam N Tomy CPI
Port George D Kattil Congress 
Kachery Somarajan G CPI(M) 
Kaikulangara Minimol GR CPI(M) 
Thangassery Stanley J CPI(M) 
Thirumullavaram Pavithra U CPI(M) 
Mulamkadakam Sethulekshmy J CPI(M) 
Alattukavu Asha A CPI(M)
Kannimel Aswathy A CPI(M)
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kerala Municipal Corporation Elections Kerala Civic Polls Result 2025 Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\