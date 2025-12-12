Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Thrissur Municipal Corporation in 2020 elections? Kerala local body polls 2025: Thrissur is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The crucial local body elections in seven districts of Kerala, which were held in two phases (December 9 and 11), witnessed a turnout of 73.69 per cent. The first phase of voting stood at 70.91 per cent, and in the second phase it was 75.87 per cent. The counting of votes will be carried out on December 13 from 8 am onwards at 244 centres and 14 collectorates in the state. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.

In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

About Thrissur Municipal Corporation

It has 56 wards - Poonkunnam, Kuttankulangara, Patturaikal, Viyyur, Peringavu, Ramavarmapuram, Kuttumukku, Villadam, Cheroor, Gandhi Nagar, Mukkattukara, Nettissery, Mullakkara, Mannuthy, Ollukkara, Krishnapuram, Kuttanellur, Chelakkottukara, Kalathode, Paravattany, Kizhakkumpattukara, Chembukavu, Mission Quarters, Kuriachira, Valarkavu, Anchery, Padavaradu, Ollur Centre, Edakkunny, Thaikattussery, Ollur, Chiyaram, Chiyaram South, Kuriyachira West, Kannamkulangara, Thekkinkadu, Thiruvambadi, Kottappuram, Poothole, Kokkalai, Vadookara, Koorkanchery, Kanimangalam, Panamukku, Nedupuza, Kariattukara, Laloor, Aranattukara, Kanattukara, Ayyanthole, Civil Station, Olari, Elthuruth, Chettupuza, Pullazhi, and Puthoorkara.

In 2020, Thrissur Municipal Corporation had 55 wards.

Thrissur Municipal Corporation: Full list of winners in 2020