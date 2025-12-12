Advertisement
  Kerala local body polls 2025: What happened in Thrissur Municipal Corporation in 2020 elections?

Kerala local body polls 2025: Thrissur is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Thrissur Municipal Corporation has 56 wards.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla
Thiruvananthapuram:

The crucial local body elections in seven districts of Kerala, which were held in two phases (December 9 and 11), witnessed a turnout of 73.69 per cent. The first phase of voting stood at 70.91 per cent, and in the second phase it was 75.87 per cent.  The counting of votes will be carried out on December 13 from 8 am onwards at 244 centres and 14 collectorates in the state. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.  

In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

About Thrissur Municipal Corporation

Thrissur is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

It has 56 wards - Poonkunnam, Kuttankulangara, Patturaikal, Viyyur, Peringavu, Ramavarmapuram, Kuttumukku, Villadam, Cheroor, Gandhi Nagar, Mukkattukara, Nettissery, Mullakkara, Mannuthy, Ollukkara, Krishnapuram, Kuttanellur, Chelakkottukara, Kalathode, Paravattany, Kizhakkumpattukara, Chembukavu, Mission Quarters, Kuriachira, Valarkavu, Anchery, Padavaradu, Ollur Centre, Edakkunny, Thaikattussery, Ollur, Chiyaram, Chiyaram South, Kuriyachira West, Kannamkulangara, Thekkinkadu, Thiruvambadi, Kottappuram, Poothole, Kokkalai, Vadookara, Koorkanchery, Kanimangalam, Panamukku, Nedupuza, Kariattukara, Laloor, Aranattukara, Kanattukara, Ayyanthole, Civil Station, Olari, Elthuruth, Chettupuza, Pullazhi, and Puthoorkara.

In 2020, Thrissur Municipal Corporation had 55 wards.  

Thrissur Municipal Corporation: Full list of winners in 2020

S. No. Ward Code Ward Name Winner in 2020 Party
1 C08004001 POONKUNNAM Dr V Aathira BJP
2 C08004002 KUTTANKULANGARA AK Suresh Congress
3 C08004003 PATTURAIKAL NV Radhika BJP
4 C08004004 VIYYUR Renya Byju Congress
5 C08004005 PERINGAVU NA Gopakumar Congress
6 C08004006 RAMAVARMAPURAM Rajasree Gopan CPI-M
7 C08004007 KUTTUMUKKU MV Radhika CPI-M
8 C08004008 VILLADAM I Sateeshkumar CPI
9 C08004009 CHEROOR Advocate Villi Congress
10 C08004010 MUKKATTUKARA Subhi Sukumar CPI-M
11 C08004011 GANDHI NAGAR Rajan J Pallan Congress
12 C08004012 CHEMBUKKAVU Reji Joy Congress
13 C08004013 KIZHAKUMPATTUKARA John Daniel Congress
14 C08004014 PARAVATTANI Sheeba Joy CPI-M
15 C08004015 OLLUKARA Syamala Muraleedharan Congress
16 C08004016 NETTISSERI MK Varghese Independent
17 C08004017 MULLAKKARA Advocate TA Anees Ahammad CPI-M
18 C08004018 MANNUTHY Reshma Hemage CPI-M
19 C08004019 KRISHNAPURAM Beena Murali CPI
20 C08004020 KALATHODU ML Rosy Independent
21 C08004021 NADATHARA Sheeba Babu JDS
22 C08004022 CHELAKOTTUKARA Mercy Aji Congress
23 C08004023 MISSION QUARTERS Leela Varghese Congress
24 C08004024 VALARKAVU EV Sunilraj Congress
25 C08004025 KURIYACHIRA Nimmy Rappai Congress
26 C08004026 ANCHERI Varghese Kandamkulathy CPI-M
27 C08004027 KUTTANELLUR Syamla Venugopal CPI-M
28 C08004028 PADAVARADU Neethu Dileesh CPI-M
29 C08004029 EDAKUNNI Carolin Jerish Perinchery KCM
30 C08004030 THAIKATTUSSERY CP Pauly Independent
31 C08004031 OLLUR Sanoj K Paul Congress
32 C08004032 CHIYYARAM SOUTH Limna Manoj Independent
33 C08004033 CHIYYARAM NORTH Ancy Jacob Pulikottil Congress
34 C08004034 KANNAMKULANGARA KB Mukesh Congress
35 C08004035 PALLIKULAM Sindhu Anto Congress
36 C08004036 THEKKINKADU Poornima Suresh BJP
37 C08004037 KOTTAPPURAM KG Niji BJP
38 C08004038 POOTHOLE Saramma Robson CPI
39 C08004039 KOKKALA Vinod Pollanchery BJP
40 C08004040 VADUKKARA PV Anilkumar CPI-M
41 C08004041 KOORKANCHERY Vinesh Thayyil Congress
42 C08004042 KANIMANGALAM Jayaprakas Poovathingal Congress
43 C08004043 PANAMUKKU AR Rahul Nath CPI-M
44 C08004044 NEDUPUZHA Abby Varghese Congress
45 C08004045 KARIATTUKARA Lali James Congress
46 C08004046 CHETTUPUZHA Advocate Regeena Jipson Independent
47 C08004047 PULLAZHI K Ramanadhan Congress
48 C08004048 OLARI Sreelal Sreedhar Congress
49 C08004049 ELTHURUTH Sajitha Shibu CPI-M
50 C08004050 LALOOR PK Shajan CPI-M
51 C08004051 ARANATTUKARA Anoop Davis Cada CPI-M
52 C08004052 KANATTUKARA P Sukumaran CPI-M
53 C08004053 AYYANTHOLE N Prasad BJP
54 C08004054 CIVIL STATION Sunitha Vinu Congress
55 C08004055 PUTHURKARA Maphy Delson Congress
