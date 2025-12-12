Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in 2020 election? Kerala local body election: In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala witnessed local body polls, comprising grama panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Voting took place on December 9 in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod cast their votes on December 11.

The results are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

About Kozhikode Municipal Corporation

Kozhikode is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur.

It has 76 wards: Elathur, Chettikulam, Eranhikkal, Puthur, Mokavur, Kundooparamb, Karuvissery, Malapparamb, Thadambattu Thazham, Vengeri, Poolakkadavu, Paroppadi, Civil Station, Chevarambalam, Vellimadukunnu, Moozhikkal, Chelavoor, Mayanad, Medical College South, Medical College, Chevayur, Kovoor, Nellikode, Kudilthod, Kottooli, Parayancheri, Puthiyara, Kuthiravattam, Pottammal, Kommeri, Kuttiyil Thazham, Pokkunnu, Kinassery, Mankavu, Aychavattam, Kallai, Panniyankara, Meenchantha, Thiruvannur, Areekkad North, Areekkad, Nallalam, Kolathara, Kundayithode, Cheruvannur East, Cheruvannur West, Beypur Port, Beypur, Maradu, Naduvattam, Punchappadam, Arakkinar, Mathottam, Kappakkal, Payyanakkal, Chakkumkadavu, Mukhadar, Kuttichira, Chalappuram, Palayam, Valiyangadi, Moonnalingal, Thiruthiyad, Eranhippalam, Nadakkavu, Vellayil, Thoppayil, Chakkarothukulam, Karapparamb, East Hill, Athanikkal, Westhill, Edakkad, Puthiyangadi, Puthiyappa.

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation: 2020 result

In 2020, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation had 75 wards. The division of seats was as follows:

LDF: 49 (CPI-M: 45, CPI: 1, LJD: 1, NCP: 1 and Congress-S: 1)

UDF: 14 (Congress: 9 and IUML: 5)

NDA (BJP): 7

Independents and others: 5

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation: Winning candidates list