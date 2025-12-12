Advertisement
  3. Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in 2020 election?

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has 76 wards.
Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala witnessed local body polls, comprising grama panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Voting took place on December 9 in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod cast their votes on December 11.

The results are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

About Kozhikode Municipal Corporation

Kozhikode is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur.

It has 76 wards: Elathur, Chettikulam, Eranhikkal, Puthur, Mokavur, Kundooparamb, Karuvissery, Malapparamb, Thadambattu Thazham, Vengeri, Poolakkadavu, Paroppadi, Civil Station, Chevarambalam, Vellimadukunnu, Moozhikkal, Chelavoor, Mayanad, Medical College South, Medical College, Chevayur, Kovoor, Nellikode, Kudilthod, Kottooli, Parayancheri, Puthiyara, Kuthiravattam, Pottammal, Kommeri, Kuttiyil Thazham, Pokkunnu, Kinassery, Mankavu, Aychavattam, Kallai, Panniyankara, Meenchantha, Thiruvannur, Areekkad North, Areekkad, Nallalam, Kolathara, Kundayithode, Cheruvannur East, Cheruvannur West, Beypur Port, Beypur, Maradu, Naduvattam, Punchappadam, Arakkinar, Mathottam, Kappakkal, Payyanakkal, Chakkumkadavu, Mukhadar, Kuttichira, Chalappuram, Palayam, Valiyangadi, Moonnalingal, Thiruthiyad, Eranhippalam, Nadakkavu, Vellayil, Thoppayil, Chakkarothukulam, Karapparamb, East Hill, Athanikkal, Westhill, Edakkad, Puthiyangadi, Puthiyappa.

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation: 2020 result

In 2020, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation had 75 wards. The division of seats was as follows:

LDF: 49 (CPI-M: 45, CPI: 1, LJD: 1, NCP: 1 and Congress-S: 1)

UDF: 14 (Congress: 9 and IUML: 5)

NDA (BJP): 7

Independents and others: 5

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation: Winning candidates list 

Ward

Candidate

Party
Elathur Manoharan Mangariyil Congress
Chettikulam OP Shijina CPI-M
Eranhikkal Edavazhipeedikayil Safeena

CPI-M
Puthur VP Manoj

CPI-M
Mokavur SM Thushara NCP
Kundooparamb K Reeja CPI-M
Karuvissery Varun Bhaskar CPI-M
Malapparamb KP Rajesh Kumar Congress
Thadambattu Thazham PP Nikhil CPI-M
Vengeri Sadasivan Othayamangalath CPI-M
Poolakkadavu Fenisha K Santhosh

CPI-M
Paroppadi KC Shobitha Congress
Civil Station MN Praveen CPI-M
Chevarambalam Saritha Parayeri BJP
Vellimadukunnu TK Chandran Independent
Moozhikkal MP Hameed

CPI-M
Chelavoor Advocate CM Jamshir CPI-M
Mayanad Smitha Vallisseri CPI-M
Medical College South EM Soman CPI-M
Medical College K Mohanan

CPI-M
Chevayur Dr PN Ajitha Congress
Kovoor T Sureshkumar CPI-M
Nellikode Sujatha Koodathingal

 CPI-M
Kudilthod V Prasanna

CPI-M
Kottooli Dr S Jayasree CPI-M
Parayancheri KT Sushaj CPI-M
Puthiyara T Raneesh BJP
Kuthiravattam Anil Kumar MC CPI-M
Pottammal Beena Teacher

CPI-M
Kommeri Kavitha Arun Independent
Kuttiyil Thazham MP Suresh CPI-M
Pokkunnu K Essa Ahammed

CPI-M
Kinassery Sahida Sulaiman IUML
Mankavu Omana Madhu Congress
Aychavattam NC Moyinkutti LJD
Kallai MC Sudhamani Congress
Panniyankara K Nirmmala Independent
Meenchantha Ramya Sandosh BJP
Thiruvannur Ayisabi Pandikasala IUML
Areekkad North Rafeena Anwar CPI-M
Areekkad Ajeebabeevi aka Ajeeba Shameel Independent
Nallalam T Maimoonath Teacher Independent
Kolathara Premalatha Thekkuveettil

CPI-M
Kundayithode MP Shaharban CPI-M
Cheruvannur East P Sheeba

CPI-M
Cheruvannur West PC Rajan CPI-M
Beypur Port M Girija Teacher CPI-M
Beypur Thottungal Rajani

CPI-M
Maradu Kollarath Suresan CPI-M
Naduvattam Krishnakumari CPI-M
Punchappadam Rajiv CPI-M
Arakkinar Shameena CPI-M
Mathottam Muhammadnavas

CPI-M
Kappakkal CP Musafar Ahammad

CPI-M
Payyanakkal N Jayasheela CPI-M
Chakkumkadavu Bijulal M CPI-M
Mukhadar Muhsina Congress(S)
Kuttichira Moytheen Koya IUML
Chalappuram Ushadevi Congress
Palayam Nasar CPI
Valiyangadi Aboobakkarkoya Congress
Moonnalingal Ramlath IUML
Thiruthiyad Divakaran

CPI-M
Eranhippalam C Rekha CPI-M
Nadakkavu Alfonsa Mathyu Congress
Vellayil Soufiya IUML
Thoppayil Sulaiman

CPI-M
Chakkarothukulam Anuradha BJP
Karapparamb Navya Haridas BJP
East Hill N Sivaprasad BJP
Athanikkal Sathyabhama BJP
Westhill Mahesh CPI-M
Edakkad Muraleedharan CPI-M
Puthiyangadi Praseena

CPI-M
Puthiyappa Mohandas CPI-M
