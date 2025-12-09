Kerala local body elections 2025: 15 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Phase 1 polling Kerala local body polls: Results for all 1199 local bodies will be declared on December 13. The election is widely viewed as a semi final before the main political contest in the state next year.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Voters in seven districts of Kerala began casting ballots on Tuesday in the first phase of local elections that many see as an indicator ahead of next year’s state assembly polls.

Voting began at 7 am in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. By 9.30 am the polling percentage had crossed 14.5 percent according to the State Election Commission. Voters from different walks of life, including actors Asif Ali and Renji Panicker, queued up early to cast their votes.

Opposition's outlook

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence of a historic win for the UDF. They claimed there was a strong anti incumbency sentiment and said the Sabarimala gold issue had weakened the ruling LDF. Satheesan added that the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil would not affect the party because it took firm action. He also argued that the Left government had been embarrassed by its failure to arrest the MLA.

Ruling front's position

The LDF expressed equal confidence. CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said that the efficient probe by the court appointed SIT into the Sabarimala gold issue would help the Left in the polls. The LDF is banking on its development projects and welfare pensions to secure voter support.

BJP’s strategy

The BJP is attempting to strengthen its presence in the state. Its campaign has focused on issues including the management of the Sabarimala temple and other sensitive religious concerns. Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod will cast their ballots on December 11. According to the Election Commission, 13283789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75632 candidates contesting 23576 wards across the state in two phases.

Kerala municipal election results

Results for all 1199 local bodies will be declared on December 13. The election is widely viewed as a semi final before the main political contest in the state next year. As voters turned out in the first seven districts, campaigning in the remaining districts was scheduled to end on Tuesday evening.

Also read: Kerala's SIR schedule extended by one week by Election Commission on state's request