Kerala civic polls: Full list of winning candidates

Despite facing a host of controversies ahead of the civic body polls, initial trends on Wednesday showed the ruling CPI-M-led-Left ahead of its detractors. The Congress-led UDF is putting up a better show in the first round of counting that began at 8 am while the hype created by the BJP is yet to catch on.

Kerala local body election results: Full list of winners

Kochi corporation: Congress' mayor candidate N Venugopal loses by one vote to BJP

Poojappura ward: BJP District President VV Rajesh wins

In the six corporations, Left is ahead in four and UDF is ahead in two corporations

In the municipalities, the UDF leads in 47, while the Left is ahead in 27 and the BJP in 4

In 14 district votes, Left is leading in eight and the UDF in four

Block Panchayat: Left is ahead in 23, the UDF in 52 and the BJP in one

Gram Panchayat: Left is ahead in 159 and the UDF in 144 while the BJP in 16

This time, the civic body polls have gained comparatively more significance as its result is generally considered to reflect the political mindset of the southern state which would go to assembly polls after some months.

