Kerala Kasaragod DM to self-quarantine after journalist who took his interview tests COVID-19 positive

Kerala's Kasargod District Magistarte (DM) have been asked to go self quarantine after a television journalist to whom he had given an interview tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The health authorities have also advised DM's driver and gunman to go into self-quarantine. The district collector had given an interview to the journalist a few days ago.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday had said that 10 people, including three health workers and a journalist, were found infected with the virus. The journalist who works for a prominent television channel in the state is the first positive case from the media fraternity. "I had given an interview to the journalist on April 19. He has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with me, my driver and gunman have been advised to go into self-quarantine," District Collector D Sajith Babu informed PTI.

A cameraman, driver and two other staff members of the media organisation have also been asked to remain quarantined. The media organisation later issued instructions to its staff to maintain social distancing and other precautions.

India cases cross 33000-mark; over 1070 deaths

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 33,050 including 1,074 deaths and 8,325 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. On Wednesday, confirmed cases in India surged 31,787 while death toll rose to 1,008. Of the total figure, about 7,797 people were either cured or migrated.

