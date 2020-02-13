Image Source : FILE Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 Results announced: The results for Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 went to ticket number PW-592252, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number PW-217795. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers PN-717419, PO-775425, PP-244949, PR-622810, PS 589067, PT 226738, PU 715239, PV 845776 PW 297290, PX 936616, PY 905143, PZ 287174.

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

