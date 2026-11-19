Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader K. Karunakaran, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She submitted her resignation to the party's Kerala unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Her exit has sparked speculation that she could return to the Congress, the party she left before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP. However, there has been no confirmation of her return so far.

Why did Padmaja Venugopal leave the BJP?

Padmaja joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after leaving the Congress. Her move had drawn attention as she comes from the family of K. Karunakaran, one of Kerala's prominent Congress leaders and a former Chief Minister.

She later contested the Kerala Assembly election from Thrissur as a BJP candidate. Her latest decision to quit the party has once again put her political future in focus, with indications that she may be considering a return to the Congress.

Padmaja had reportedly felt sidelined within the BJP

Padmaja's growing dissatisfaction with the BJP leadership was reportedly linked to the lack of organisational responsibilities and political recognition she had expected after joining the party. She was appointed a member of the BJP's National Council, but reports said she had largely stayed away from active party programmes since the Kerala Assembly elections. There had also been speculation that she could be considered for a prominent national-level position, including a role in the National Commission for Women or a gubernatorial appointment, but neither materialised.

According to reports, she had held discussions with senior BJP leaders, including Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, but these failed to resolve her concerns. She had also reportedly spoken to her brother, Congress leader K Muraleedharan, about the possibility of returning to the party. While some Congress leaders were said to be open to her return, sections of the party in Thrissur reportedly opposed the move. Padmaja had earlier denied speculation about quitting the BJP when similar reports emerged in October.

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