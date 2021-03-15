Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala ISIS module case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations, arrests 3

In a major action against the Islamic State (IS) modules, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 11 locations across the country. The multiple agency sleuths carried out searches across Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala.

The case pertains to the terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala. Three accused, identified as, Ameen and his associates Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid have been arrested after preliminary examination.

The NIA team also searched two locations in Bengaluru, sources said. The agency sleuths also carried out searches at eight locations in Kerala's Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam, and Kasargod.

The ISIS module under scanner by NIA had planned to undertake Hijrat (religious migration) to Jammu and Kashmir for engaging in terrorist acts.

The group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.

The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen and having allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

