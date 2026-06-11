Kerala intensifies surveillance after Nipah virus infection reported in Kozhikode, 77 contacts identified

Thiruvananthapuram:

The National Institute of Virology in Pune on Thursday confirmed a Nipah virus infection in a 43-year-old man undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The patient, who is being treated in a specially prepared isolation ward at the hospital, remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his health.

This confirmation comes a day after initial tests at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital indicated the presence of the virus. The Kozhikode District Health Department prepared a 'route map' of the patient's movements after gathering information from relatives and others. Health workers are tracing individuals who may have come into contact with the patient.

Samples from five people identified as primary contacts

Samples from five people identified as primary contacts of the patient will be tested at Kozhikode Medical College. Officials are also identifying and monitoring other contacts in accordance with the state's Nipah prevention protocols. Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the patient's condition was stable, though he remained on ventilator support.

Kozhikode District Collector M S Madhavikutty said 77 people have been identified in the contact list of the infected individual. Of these, 58 are healthcare workers, 14 are family members, and five are friends and colleagues.

Two have been classified in the highest-risk category

None of the contacts has reported any symptoms so far, the state government said. Of the 77 contacts, two have been classified in the highest-risk category, 13 in the high-risk category, and 62 in the low-risk category. All those in the highest-risk and high-risk categories have been placed under quarantine, the statement said. The patient's route map has also been prepared, the collector said.

Field-level containment activities commenced

Field-level containment and surveillance activities have already commenced. Rapid Response Team meetings were held in Ramanattukara municipality on Wednesday and Thursday as part of preparedness measures, the collector said.

Personal protective equipment, such as PPE kits, gloves, and masks, has been made available, and steps have been initiated to ensure the availability of medicines as a precautionary measure, the collector said.

A control room has been opened at the district medical office to provide information and address public queries regarding the disease. The contact numbers are 0495-2373901 and 9072007767. A document on the Kerala Directorate of Health Services website states that the Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus capable of transmission between animals and humans.

Nipah virus: Check preventive measures

The document states that Nipah virus infection can be prevented by avoiding contact with sick pigs and bats, and by not consuming raw date palm sap, which may be contaminated. It adds that standard infection-control practices can help prevent transmission in hospitals during outbreaks. Muraleedharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the matter had been reported to the Centre.

"They can come and examine the situation if required. We have taken all possible medical precautions in the case," he said. The minister said that since May 10, the patient had visited multiple health institutions in the district and undergone MRI and echocardiography tests. According to him, the patient initially developed a fever that subsided but later returned, prompting hospitalisation.

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Nipah virus outbreak in India: How it spreads, when symptoms appear, health risks and prevention