Kerala: Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter meets with accident in Kochi, one navy sailor dies

A Navy sailor lost his life in an accident involving a Chetak helicopter during its ground maintenance checks at Naval air base INS Garuda in Kochi, Navy officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift-off, sources added.

The soldier has been identified as Yogendra Singh, LAM. The navy officials further said that a 'Board of Inquiry' has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

Condoling the death of the Navy personnel, Navy spokesperson said, "Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Indian Navy mourn the loss of life and pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

