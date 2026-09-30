'Marriage to Indian does not guarantee visa': Kerala High Court rejects Pakistani woman’s plea

Kochi:

The Kerala High Court has observed that a foreign national does not automatically acquire a right to obtain an Indian visa merely by marrying an Indian citizen. The court made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by a couple in which the wife is a Pakistani national and had sought permission to travel to India to attend a wedding.

The Pakistani woman is married to an Indian citizen and currently lives with her husband abroad. The couple had married in Dubai. According to the petition, she wanted to travel to India to attend a wedding but was unable to find a process through which she could submit a visa application.

Pakistani woman sought long-term visa

The petitioners argued that not being given an opportunity to apply for a visa violated their rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. They also submitted that while the woman's immediate purpose was to travel to India for a wedding, she would require a long-term visa as the wife of an Indian citizen.

The Centre opposed the petition, arguing that the entry and stay of foreign nationals in India are governed by law and government policy. It submitted that the power to grant visas rests with the Central Government and that a visa is required for a foreign national to enter the country.

Visa services for Pakistani nationals stopped after Pahalgam attack

The High Court took note of the Centre's decision to stop visa services for Pakistani nationals following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack. An order issued under Section 3 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, had directed that visa services for Pakistani nationals would remain suspended and that no visa applications could be processed until the order was withdrawn.

The court observed that the order was still in force.

"22 April 2025 to Pahalgam mein hue kuch attacks ke baad security concerns saamne aane par, Central Government ne 25 April 2025 ko Pakistani nationals ke liye all visa services ko stop karne ka order issue kiya. Yeh order abhi bhi in force hai," the court said.

Entry of foreigners is Centre's sovereign power

The Kerala High Court said regulating the entry, stay, movement and departure of foreign nationals is a special sovereign power of the Central Government. The court linked this power to concerns relating to national security, sovereignty, integrity and public order.

The court further said that even a foreign national who is married to an Indian citizen does not have an inherent or legally enforceable right to demand entry into India, the grant of a tourist visa, or even consideration of a visa application.

Court rejects Article 14 and 21 argument

The petitioners had relied on Articles 14 and 21 to challenge the inability to apply for a visa. The court rejected the argument in the circumstances of the case.

It observed that while Article 14 applies to non-citizens as well, the right can be claimed only within India's territory and when the person is present in the country.

The ruling comes amid the continuing restrictions on visa services for Pakistani nationals referred to by the court. The Kerala High Court had also recently delivered another significant ruling concerning temples, observing that a priest does not necessarily have to belong to a particular caste or lineage.

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