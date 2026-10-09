Kerala High Court orders FIR against former CM Pinarayi Vijayan in CMRL bribery case

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala High Court has ordered the registration of an FIR and an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and her husband, MLA and former minister PA Mohammed Riyas, in connection with financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. Justice A Badharudeen passed the order on a petition filed by advocate KM Shahjahan. The petitioner had challenged the state police's decision to conduct a preliminary inquiry instead of registering a case based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court's order marks a significant development in the case, which centres on allegations surrounding payments made by CMRL to a company owned by Veena. The allegations are yet to be established, and the ordered investigation is expected to examine whether the transactions disclose offences under the applicable laws.

Why did the Kerala High Court order an FIR?

The petition concerned information that the ED shared with Kerala Police after investigating financial transactions between Kochi-based mineral-processing company CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a firm associated with Veena Vijayan.

Instead of immediately registering an FIR, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a preliminary inquiry. The team was headed by H Venkatesh, Additional Director General of Police in the Crime Branch.

Shahjahan challenged this approach, arguing that the information provided by the ED indicated the possibility of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He contended that the information warranted the registration of a case rather than a preliminary inquiry.

What are the allegations against CMRL and Exalogic?

The case relates to financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a company linked to Veena Vijayan. The ED has alleged that CMRL paid approximately Rs 3.28 crore to Veena's company without receiving services in return. The agency has sought a separate investigation into the transactions from the perspective of possible corruption, alleging that the payments could have been part of a bribery arrangement. These allegations form the basis of the demand for a corruption investigation. Whether the payments involved any wrongdoing will have to be examined through the investigation ordered by the court.

How did the ED share its findings with Kerala Police?

During its investigation, the ED forwarded information to the Kerala Police chief under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency sought the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant laws. According to the information provided in the case, the material shared by the ED covered the financial transactions as well as allegations involving Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena Vijayan and Mohammed Riyas. The dispute before the High Court arose over how the state police should act on that information and whether a preliminary inquiry was sufficient before registering an FIR.

Petitioner sought probe by vigilance and anti-corruption bureau

Apart from challenging the decision to order a preliminary inquiry, Shahjahan requested that the investigation be handed over to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). He also sought directions to the state police and the Director of Vigilance to act on complaints submitted on September 22. Representing the state, Advocate General Jaju Babu raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the petition. He argued that the ED's communication did not prevent state agencies from independently examining the material to determine whether it disclosed an offence requiring the registration of an FIR.

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