Kerala Health Minister's car meets with accident on way to landslide-hit Wayanad, suffers minor injuries

Kerala Health Minister Veena George's vehicle met with a minor accident near Manjeri in the Malappuram district. The accident took place while the minister was while she was en route to landslide-hit Wayanad. She sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College, the State Health Department and Local Police said.

More details are awaited.

Wayanad landslides

In the early hours of Tuesday, severe landslides caused by heavy rainfall hit the scenic villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in Wayanad. The disaster resulted in numerous casualties, including women and children.

More than 145 people have died and nearly 120 have been injured in massive landslides. With hundreds still trapped under the debris, sparking fears of mounting fatalities, rescue agencies, including the Army and NDRF, resumed the rescue operations. The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is renowned for its verdant landscapes, hills, and waterfalls. It has a population of approximately 817,000 (according to the 2011 census) and is home to a diverse range of cultures, including indigenous tribal communities.

IMD issues red alert for Wayanad, neighbouring districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the mountain district of Wayanad and all northern districts of Kerala. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, with over 20 cm of rain anticipated within 24 hours.

In addition to the red alert for Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Idukki, and Thrissur, an orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The orange alert signifies very heavy rain, while a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, was also issued.

Authorities in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, due to the heavy rain prediction. Train services in northern Kerala have been disrupted due to flooding and uprooted trees. At least 10 trains were fully or partially rescheduled.

