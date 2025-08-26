Guruvayur Temple orders purification rituals after Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Jaffer's reel sparks row A row erupted after a non-Hindu vlogger and a Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Jaffer, filmed a reel washing her feet in the sacred pond of the temple.

Guruvayur:

A former Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer, Jaffer Jasmine, stirred up a fresh controversy in Kerala by filming a reel in the pond of the famous Guruvayur temple. After the video surfaced, the Guruvayur Devaswom Board announced that Punyaham (purification ritual) would be conducted in the temple pond from today.

Jasmin Jaffer filmed a reel washing her feet at the pond six days ago, which, according to the authorities, has violated the temple rituals as non-Hindus are not allowed to enter the temple. The video went viral and was sharply criticised by devotees and cultural organisations.

Here's the video

Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan, located in the small town of Guruvayur in Kerala.

Six-day purification ritual

Devaswom Board officials said the ritual will have special rituals for six days, with 18 pujas and 18 sivaleyas being repeated from Tuesday morning. Darshan will also be prohibited during this period.

The temple pond, where Lord Krishna is traditionally bathed as a ritual, is considered highly sacred. As per the rules, photography, filming, or entry of non-Hindus is strictly prohibited.

The Devaswom administrator has also lodged a formal complaint, alleging that Jaffer's act violated temple traditions and hurt religious sentiments.

Jasmin Jaffer apologises

Facing massive criticism, Jaffer publicly apologised and said she was not aware of the restrictions. "I never intended to hurt anyone or cause trouble. Out of ignorance, I made a mistake and I sincerely apologise to those who have been hurt," she said in a statement.

The Guruvayur temple management has reiterated its stance that the sanctity of the temple premises must be maintained at all times and violations will be dealt with strictly. The incident has reignited the debate on responsible use of social media in places of worship.

About Guruvayur Temple

The Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, often referred to as the "Dwaraka of the South", is one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in Kerala. The temple, dedicated to the divine child form of Lord Krishna, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Its rituals, strict traditions, and famous offerings like Annaprasham and Tulabharam make it unique.

The temple pond and the daily Sheeveli procession add to its spiritual charm, while its cultural significance is deeply rooted in Kerala's history and art.

The popularity of the temple can be gauged from the fact that the waiting period for certain pujas can range from months to years, reflecting the immense popularity of the temple and the devotion of millions of pilgrims.