Kerala govt moves SC against CAA, says law is against right to equality

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

As protests against the CAA-NRC continues to take place in the country, the Kerala government has moved Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying that the law is against the right to equality which has been ensured by the constitution of India.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has been raising its voice against the controversial law and also the first state government to move a resolution against it.

Moving to top court against the controversial law, Kerala government in its petition said Citizenship Amendment Act should be declared violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Indian constitution. It has also said that the law is against the secular structure of the country.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the Opposition over its stand against the CAA saying its resolution must have gladdened the heart of Pakistan as it chose to target the Modi government, even though the amended citizenship law was a "true national occasion" to expose Islamabad's barbaric treatment of its minorities.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took a swipe at Monday's Opposition meet over the absence of major parties such as the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the lack of unity in its ranks stood exposed.

"The resolution must have gladdened the heart of Pakistan. The CAA was a true national occasion to expose Pakistan's duplicity and barbaric treatment of its minorities. It is a known fact that minorities, be it Hindus, Christians or Sikhs, were subjected to the most atrocious and barbaric treatment by Pakistan and also, in many cases, by Bangladesh," Prasad told reporters.

Instead of exposing Pakistan, the Opposition had unnecessarily targeted the Modi government, he said.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, adopted a resolution on Monday, demanding that the amended citizenship law be withdrawn and the process of NPR immediately stopped.

The 20-party meet also asserted that it was all part of an "unconstitutional package" that targeted poor people, SC/STs and minorities.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on CAA: What's happening is sad and bad too

ALSO READ: Jamia Millia Islamia semester exams cancelled amid ongoing protests