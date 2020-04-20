Kerala govt modifies lockdown relaxations; Not to allow buses in cities, no pillion riding

With the Centre taking strong objection to certain relaxations by it in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Kerala state government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers, official sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held with state Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Monday morning, the sources said.

"A formal order on the restrictions would be issued today itself. Buses would not be allowed to ply, restaurants will remain closed and only parcel service would be allowed and barber shops willalso remain shut," they told PTI.

The Union Home Secretary has written to the state Chief Secretary objecting to Kerala government giving additional relaxation which amounted to "dilution" of lockdown guidelinesissued on April 15 under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

