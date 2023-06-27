Kerala govt appoints Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb as new DGP, Dr V Venu as Chief Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb is the new DGP of Kerala

IPS officer Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb (Kerala cadre of IPS officer from the 1990 batch) was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala. Also, the Kerala government appointed Dr V Venu, Additional Secretary of Home Department as the Chief Secretary of the state.

About IPS officer Saheb

IPS officer Saheb, who was previously serving as the DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services, brought a rich of experience to his new role. Saheb has experience to hold positions such as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) and ADGP (Crimes). The senior IPS officer is well-versed in handling various law enforcement responsibilities in the state government.

About senior bureaucrat Venu

Venu, the Additional Secretary of the Home Department, will be the new chief secretary of Kerala. He will assume important administrative responsibilities and take forward Kerala government policies. He will contribute in the implementation of the key projects of the Pinarayi Vijay government.

Also read- Manipur violence: 'No work no pay' rule to be invoked for employees not attending offices

Latest India News