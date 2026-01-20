Kerala Governor skipped key portions of cabinet-approved policy address in the House: CM Vijayan The 16th session will meet for 32 days from January 20 to March 26, as per the legislative Assembly calendar. The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be held on January 22 and 27. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present the Budget on January 29.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (January 20) alleged that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar did not read out the state Cabinet-approved policy address in full, omitting certain portions while addressing the Assembly. After the Governor concluded the address and left the House, Vijayan informed the Assembly that the beginning of paragraph 12 and the concluding part of paragraph 15 had been skipped.

What was omitted?

One of the omitted portions stated: "Despite these social and institutional achievements, Kerala continues to face severe fiscal stress arising from a series of adverse Union Government actions that undermine the constitutional principles of fiscal federalism."

The other excluded section read: "Bills passed by State legislatures have remained pending for prolonged periods. My Government has approached the Supreme Court on these issues, which have been referred to a Constitution Bench."

The Chief Minister urged the Speaker to recognise the policy address approved by the state Cabinet as the official version on record.

Responding to this, Speaker A N Shamseer said that as per established precedents of the House, any omission or addition to a Cabinet-approved address is not officially recognised, and the same principle would apply in this case as well.

Kerala under financial pressure due to curtailments by the Centre: Governor

The budget session of the Kerala Assembly commenced on Tuesday with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reading out the Left government’s policy address, which stated that the state is facing financial pressures due to economic curtailments imposed by the Union government.

In his address marking the start of the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Arlekar said restrictions on the state’s borrowing limits and adjustments related to the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) had resulted in Kerala being denied nearly Rs 17,000 crore in the 2025–26 financial year.

Additionally, the state suffered a further loss of Rs 4,250 crore due to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) methodology, which, he said, deviates from the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The Governor noted that the state government has raised these concerns with the Centre. He also highlighted Kerala’s objections to what it described as the “excessive centralisation of powers” and the Union government’s interventions in subjects that fall within the state’s domain.

Kerala recorded 12% growth rate

Despite these constraints, Arlekar said Kerala recorded a growth rate of 12 per cent and has doubled its output over the past decade. The Governor made these remarks during the first hour of his policy address, which began at 9 am.

He also outlined the state government’s achievements in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, along with initiatives aimed at further strengthening these areas.

According to the Assembly calendar, the 16th session will run for 32 days from January 20 to March 26. The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address is scheduled for January 22 and 27. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the Budget for the 2025–26 financial year on January 29.