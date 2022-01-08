Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Governor offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered prayers at the Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva, on Saturday. Governor also took part in the bhog aarti at the temple.

Khan, who reached Ujjain late on Friday, visited the temple and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva following all Covid protocols.

When reporters asked him what did he pray at the temple, Khan replied,"I sought the welfare of the country, development and progress. The country is facing a big crisis at the moment and I wished that the problem ends soon."

Earlier this month, the local administration decided to ban entry in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple given the spike in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

