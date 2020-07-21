Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kerala gold smuggling: Accused suspected of funding terrorism, NIA tells court

National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the Kerala gold smuggling case told court on Tuesday that the accused in the case conspired to damage monetary stability of India. They are also suspected of using the proceeds of smuggling to finance terrorism.

"Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and other accused had conspired together and separately at various places in Kerala to damage the monetary stability of India by destabilizing the economy by smuggling large quantity of gold from abroad." said NIA in its remand report. The report was accessed by ANI.

The report further says,"It is suspected that they had used this proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means. Their deliberate acts of using the diplomatic baggage of UAE as a cover to transact illegal business may have serious repercussions in the diplomatic relations with the government of UAE and it is prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India as well."

"During the custodial interrogation, the role played by other associates came into light including one Ramees KT who is one of the kingpins in this case.

Sandeep Nair stated that Ramees KT insisted for smuggling gold in large quantity and maximum numbers during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak. Sandeep stated that Ramees commands and always moved with a group of persons and have contacts abroad," NIA said.

The gold smuggling case has hit headlines everywhere in the country. The gold, worth around Rs 15 crore, was received at the airport in Kerala as a diplomatic cargo addressed to an official in the consulate of the United Arab Emirates. The Customs have said they suspected a syndicate misused the diplomatic immunity to smuggle it.

The case is being investigated by Customs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which has booked Suresh, Sarith, Sandeep Nair and Fasil Fareed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act.

Suresh was found working in the IT department and her contractual service terminated after her name cropped up in the gold smuggling.

IAS officer M Sivasakar was removed as principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state IT secretary over his alleged links with Suresh and other accused in the case.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has refuted allegations of the Opposition that his office was involved in smuggling.

(With PTI inputs)

