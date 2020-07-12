Image Source : PTI Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair sent to 14-day remand

Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA court on Sunday sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day remand. They will now go to quarantine centres. Swapna Suresh will go to a quarantine centre in Thrissur district and Sandeep Nair to a quarantine centre in Karukutty in Angamaly. Their COVID-19 test results will be received tomorrow. If they test negative, the court will consider their custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took into custody Suresh and Nair, both on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channel through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, and Nair are among the four people booked by the central agency in connection with the case of smuggling of the gold which arrived in a diplomatic baggage at the airport and seized by the Customs on July 5.

