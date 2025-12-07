Kerala gears up for local body polls: State Election Commissioner says 'all preparations made' Kerala will witness its local body polls with polling scheduled on December 9 and 11, before the results come out on December 13. Ahead of the polls, Kerala State Election Commissioner A Shajahan stated that the preparations have been made for the elections.

New Delhi:

Kerala is gearing up for the local body polls as the State Election Commissioner A Shajahan said that all preparations have been made for the voting scheduled on December 9 and 11, with the results out on December 13.

Kerala State Election Commissioner Shajahan revealed that 75,643 candidates will be in the fray for 23,576 wards. The polls will be held in two phases, with 11,168 wards going for voting in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second.

"The polling will happen from 9th December and 11th December, and counting will happen on 13th December. We have a total of 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second phase going for poll... 75,643 candidates are contesting this time for the local body wards... All the preparations have been made, and all the polling stations have been arranged," he said.

He emphasised the preparations, saying that the distribution of EVMs and polling material will begin on Monday, December 8. "Distribution of EVMs and polling materials will start tomorrow...," he said. The Commissioner also emphasised the importance of the Anti-Defection Act and warned the candidates of facing disqualification from local body membership and being barred from contesting elections for the next six years if found guilty of defection.

"We have the system of the Anti-Defection Act... If any defection is proved, the candidate will be disqualified from their membership of the respective local body, and they cannot contest elections for the next 6 years..." he added.

Eight pink booths, arrangements for disabled people in place, says District Collector

Meanwhile, District Collector Anu Kumari stated that there will be eight pink booths, which will be managed by female staff with specific arrangements. "We have got eight pink booths which will be managed completely by our female staff, and there will be specific arrangements for the voters coming there, including a feeding room, play area for small children," she said.

She added that there will be a concept of young booths and there will also be special arrangements for disabled people. "Then similarly, we have a concept of Young Booths... On this, all the staff would be below 30 years of age, including the presiding officer... We have one model booth in our district... Special arrangements are there for disabled people, for feeding mothers," she added.