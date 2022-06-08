Kerala: Several injured after gallery collapses during football match in Malappuram

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gallery collapses during football match in Kerala's Malappuram, several people injured

Highlights The gallery collapse incident was reported from Pookottumpadam

A part of the gallery had collapsed while a match between two regional teams was underway

A similar incident from Malappuram was reported in March this year too, wherein several were injured

Kerala gallery collapse: Several people were injured after a gallery collapsed during a football match in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday night. The incident was reported from Pookottumpadam.

According to the details, a part of the gallery had collapsed while a match between two regional teams was underway.

Those injured were admitted to the district hospital and other nearby private hospitals.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

In a similar incident in March this year, several people were injured after a gallery collapsed before the start of a football match in Malappuram.

Nearly 200 people were reported injured in the March incident.

CCTV videos showed people and organisers running in panic, some helping the injured reach hospitals.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and such matches usually attract spectators in thousands.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram: Two construction workers killed as mud wall collapses

Latest India News