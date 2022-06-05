Kerala: 8 students hospitalised after having mid-day meal at primary school; food poisoning suspected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Eight students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala

Eight students of a primary school in Kerala were hospitalised due to a suspected case of food poisoning on Friday. The incident took place in the government upper primary school at Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

According to the health department officials, about 8 students were undergoing treatment for feeling uneasiness after having a mid-day meal at the school on Friday.

The officials had visited the school and collected samples of food and water.

As many as four students of an Anganwadi at Kottarakkara in the Kollam district were reportedly admitted to the hospital following complaints of uneasiness.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered the food safety commissioner and director of the women and child welfare department to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the incident.

In a similar incident last month, a 17-year-old schoolgirl had died and 18 others had fallen sick after consuming "rotten shawarma" at a food stall in Cheruvathur town of Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The Kerala Health minister Veena George had directed an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

