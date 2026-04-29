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Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: High-stakes LDF vs UDF battle, BJP eyes gains as projections awaited

Written By: Amman Khurana
Updated:

Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: A tight three-way contest between LDF, UDF and BJP has kept the state on edge. Exit polls due later today are expected to offer early trends before official results on May 4.

Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates
Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

As polling for the 2026 Assembly elections concludes with the final phase in West Bengal today, attention has now shifted to Kerala, where exit poll projections are expected later this evening. With a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent, anticipation is building around what the early trends may indicate ahead of the final results.

The state witnessed a closely contested three-way battle in the 140-seat Assembly between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress-led United Democratic Front, and the BJP, which is looking to expand its presence. While the LDF is aiming for a rare third consecutive term, the UDF is hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency, with several key constituencies expected to play a decisive role.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Kerala exit polls, trends and key developments.

 

Live updates :Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 5:26 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala: Women voters outnumber men, first-time voters add new dynamic to polls

    Demographic shifts have emerged as a key factor in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, influencing both campaign strategies and voter outreach.

    • Women voters: For the first time, female voters outnumbered male voters by nearly 7 lakh, making women-focused manifestos more significant. The LDF’s push for 50% workforce participation and the UDF’s LPG subsidy promises were aimed at this segment.
    • First-time voters: Over 3 lakh new voters were added in the final weeks before polling on April 9. Many of them were targeted through digital and social media campaigns, adding a fresh layer to the electoral contest.
  • 5:18 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala: Key constituencies in focus as exit polls awaited

    With polling for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 completed on April 9, attention has now shifted to key constituencies as exit poll projections are awaited later today. These seats are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final outcome.

    • Dharmadom: Pinarayi Vijayan (CPI(M)) vs Abdul Rasheed (Congress) vs K Ranjith (BJP)
    • Paravur: VD Satheesan (Congress) vs ET Taison (CPI) vs Vathsala Prasanna Kumar (BJP)
    • Nemom: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP)
    • Peravoor: KK Shailaja (CPI(M))
    • Thrissur: Padmaja Venugopal (BJP)
    • Haripad: Ramesh Chennithala (Congress)
    • Puthuppally: Chandy Oommen (Congress)
    • Kanjirappally: George Kurian (BJP)
    • Poonjar: PC George (BJP)
    • Vattiyoorkavu: K. Muraleedharan (Congress)

    These constituencies remain closely watched as early trends from exit polls are expected to offer the first indications of the state’s electoral direction.

  • 5:11 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala: LDF alliance comprises CPI(M), CPI and several regional partners

    The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and includes the Communist Party of India (CPI) along with a range of regional allies. Key constituents include Kerala Congress (Mani), Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), Kerala Congress (B), Indian National League (INL), Congress (Secular), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist), among others.

  • 5:06 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala: UDF alliance includes IUML, Kerala Congress factions and Left breakaway parties

    The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala is a broad alliance comprising several regional and ideological partners. Alongside the Congress, key constituents include the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (Jacob), the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), and other smaller parties.

  • 5:02 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala 2021 Assembly Results: Full party-wise seat tally

    • Total seats: 140

    LDF: 99

    • CPI(M): 62
    • CPI: 17
    • Kerala Congress (M): 5
    • JD(S): 2
    • NCP: 2
    • INL: 1
    • LJD: 1
    • Congress (Secular): 1
    • Independents (LDF-backed): 5
    • Others in LDF fold: 3

    UDF: 41

    • Congress: 21
    • IUML: 15
    • Kerala Congress: 2
    • Kerala Congress (Jacob): 1
    • RMP(I): 1
    • Independent (UDF-backed): 1

    NDA/Other: 0

    • BJP: 0
  • 4:47 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Kerala: Final voter turnout at 78.23%, highest since 1987

    Kerala recorded a final voter turnout of 78.23% in the Assembly elections held on April 9, reflecting a notable rise in participation. The figure is up from 74.06% in 2021 and marks the highest turnout the state has seen since 1987, according to Election Commission data.

  • 4:33 PM (IST)Apr 29, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Exit poll projections expected shortly

    Exit poll projections for the Kerala Assembly elections are expected to start coming in from 6:30 pm. Early trends and seat estimates from various agencies will begin to emerge, offering the first indications of how the contest between LDF, UDF and BJP may shape up.

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