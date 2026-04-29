Kerala Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: High-stakes LDF vs UDF battle, BJP eyes gains as projections awaited

New Delhi:

As polling for the 2026 Assembly elections concludes with the final phase in West Bengal today, attention has now shifted to Kerala, where exit poll projections are expected later this evening. With a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent, anticipation is building around what the early trends may indicate ahead of the final results.

The state witnessed a closely contested three-way battle in the 140-seat Assembly between the ruling Left Democratic Front led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress-led United Democratic Front, and the BJP, which is looking to expand its presence. While the LDF is aiming for a rare third consecutive term, the UDF is hoping to capitalise on anti-incumbency, with several key constituencies expected to play a decisive role.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Kerala exit polls, trends and key developments.