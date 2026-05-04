Kerala Election Results: Full list of winners on 14 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 2 Scheduled Tribes (ST) seats

Thiruvananthapuram:

As counting is underway for the recently held Kerala assembly elections conducted on April 9, all eyes turned to the outcome on the 14 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 2 Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved constituencies. These seats witnessed intense competition among major fronts. The complete list of winners from these SC and ST seats offers a sharper understanding of regional shifts, community-backed mandates and the emerging political narrative in this election cycle. A turnout of 75.01 per cent was recorded in the state, slightly higher than that of the 2021 Assembly polls which saw a polling percentage of 74.06 per cent.

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of Left rule in the state. Amidst this traditionally bipolar contest, the BJP-led NDA is looking to disrupt the duopoly of LDF and UDF and aims to translate its growing vote share into a decisive presence in the state assembly.

Kerala Election Results 2026: Who is leading on SC/ST reserved seats?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Leading Candidate Party Margin of vote 17 Mananthavady (ST) Usha Vijayan Congress 18 Sulthanbathery (ST) IC Balakrishnan Congress 25 Balusseri (SC) VT Sooraj Congress 36 Wandoor (SC) AP Anilkumar Congress 53 Kongad (SC) Thulasi Teacher Congress 57 Tarur (SC) Sumod CPI (Marxist) 61 Chelakkara (SC) UR Pradeep CPI (Marxist) 68 Nattika (SC) Geethagopi CPI 84 Kunnathunad (SC) MA Razak Master IUML 88 Devikulam (SC) F Raja Congress 95 Vaikom (SC) K Binimon Congress 109 Mavelikkara (SC) MS Arun Kumar CPI (Marxist) 115 Adoor (SC) Advocate CV Santhakumar Congress 118 Kunnathur (SC) Ullas Kovur RSP 128 Attingal (SC) OS Ambika CPI (Marxist) 129 Chirayinkeezhu (SC) Ramya Haridas Congress

What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.

In 2016, the LDF had won 77 seats, including 58 by the CPI(M), while the UDF secured 47 seats, with the Congress winning around 22 constituencies. The CPI(M) was the single largest party, with a vote share of 26.7 per cent, followed by the Congress at 23.8 per cent.

ALSO READ: How BJP's Kerala rise unfolded: Vote share growth, seats contested and allies | Explained