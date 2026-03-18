Kerala Election 2026: Can BJP finally break its Assembly jinx? Seats where BJP came second or narrowly lost

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala remains the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) toughest electoral battleground, where the saffron outfit has never secured a single Assembly seat despite steady vote share gains. In the 2021 polls, BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) garnered around 12.41 per cent votes but drew blanks amid Left Democratic Front's (LDF) dominance (99 seats) and United Democratic Front's (UDF) 41. Recent Lok Sabha and local body successes- Suresh Gopi's Thrissur win in 2024 and NDA's 1,919 wards in 2025- signal clear momentum heading into the April 2026 Assembly elections. Yet breaking the jinx hinges on flipping close-loss seats where BJP finished second or narrowly missed out.

Nemom: The slippery stronghold

Nemom exemplifies BJP's near-misses, a Hindu-majority seat in Thiruvananthapuram where O Rajagopal won in 2016 by 8,671 votes, Kerala's first BJP Assembly victory, only for CPI-M's V Sivankutty to reclaim it in 2021 by a razor-thin 3,949 votes. BJP eyes a comeback with heavyweights like Rajeev Chandrasekhar contesting, banking on urban voters frustrated with LDF governance. Recent surveys show 66 per cent expecting BJP gains here, but anti-incumbency alone may not suffice against bipolar LDF-UDF dynamics.

Thrissur's emerging BJP belt

Thrissur district offers BJP's brightest prospects after topping six 2024 Lok Sabha segments- Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Irinjalakkuda and Puthukkad. In 2021 Assembly polls, BJP came second in Ollur (margin of around 5,000 votes to UDF) and narrow third in Thrissur city, buoyed by Christian and Ezhava shifts post-Gopi’s Lok Sabha upset. NDA's 20 per cent vote surge positions 4-5 seats as winnable, with issues like unemployment and welfare pitting BJP against LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan.

Southern flips: Thiruvananthapuram and beyond

Five more Thiruvananthapuram seats- Attingal, Kattakkada, Kazhakkottam, Vattiyoorkavu- saw BJP lead Lok Sabha tallies, with 2021 Assembly runners-up spots in Kazhakkottam (lost by around 2,800 votes to LDF) and Vattiyoorkavu.

Palakkad Municipality's repeated BJP holds (third term in 2025) and narrow 2021 losses (example- second by 4,000 votes) add to the 15-20 target list. These urban, literate pockets favour BJP's development pitch over LDF's welfare legacy.

Kerala Assembly Elections graphic

Polls predict BJP snagging 1-10 seats (33 per cent expect 10 plus), but 2021 exit polls overestimated NDA at one seat while reality hit zero. Vote share hovers below 15 per cent in locals, Muslims/Christians remain wary, and LDF-UDF polarisation caps breakthroughs. A hat-trick for LDF looms unless BJP exploits anti-incumbency via PM Modi's appeal and candidate lists (47 announced, including K Surendran). Kerala's BJP jinx could shatter if 10-15 close seats flip, but history favors status quo- watch Nemom and Thrissur as barometers.

BJP's electoral ascent signals deeper inroads in Kerala

Recent voting patterns reveal the Bharatiya Janata Party's groundwork bearing fruit through steady advances. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked a milestone with BJP securing Thrissur and boosting vote shares in central Kerala segments, particularly Ernakulam and Kottayam, where it strengthened as a formidable third contender and closed gaps on LDF and UDF rivals.

Dominance in key assembly segments

BJP topped vote counts in 11 Assembly segments during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections- Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom, Attingal, Kattakkada, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad. The NDA achieved a robust 19.24 per cent statewide turnout, underscoring expanded appeal in urban and semi-urban pockets traditionally beyond its reach.

Strong runner-up shows in nine constituencies

The party finished second in nine segments- Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam and Neyyattinkara- with Parassala as the lone third-place dip, trailing LDF by a mere 697 votes. These narrow contests highlight BJP's potential to disrupt the bipolar order in upcoming Assembly polls.

Bypolls and local gains fuel momentum

Beyond Parliament, NDA's by-election wins and 2025 local body triumphs- capturing nearly 2,000 wards- point to consolidation among Hindu and select Christian voters. This trajectory positions BJP to challenge Kerala's left-right duopoly, though translating Lok Sabha leads into Assembly seats remains the ultimate test.