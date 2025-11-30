Kerala deputy SP suspended with immediate effect for molesting woman in custody A government order shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday stated that the police chief’s special report described actions that affected the reputation of the police department.

New Delhi:

A Umesh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police from Vatakara in Kozhikode Rural, was suspended with immediate effect by the state home department. The action was taken based on a report from the state police chief following serious allegations against the officer. An internal probe found that Umesh, while serving as the inspector at the Vadakkenchery police station in Palakkad, had misused his official role.

According to the report, he is accused of inappropriate behaviour toward a woman who had been taken into custody in a prostitution-related case and of accepting money from people connected to the activity. These findings formed the basis for the recommendation for suspension.

Officer’s suicide note

The situation came to wider attention after the death of Cherpulassery Station House Officer Binu Thomas on November 15. His suicide note, recovered during the investigation, mentioned details that led to the internal inquiry into Umesh’s conduct.

A government order shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday stated that the police chief’s special report described actions that affected the reputation of the police department. The government examined the findings and noted that the report indicated serious concerns regarding misconduct, indiscipline, and misuse of authority.

The home department has ordered the suspension of the officer while disciplinary proceedings continue. The government has also asked the state police chief to submit a list of qualified officers who can be appointed to carry out the formal oral inquiry.