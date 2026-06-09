Kerala cracks down on illegal immigration: ATS, police detain multiple Bangladeshi nationals across state

New Delhi:

Kerala's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and local police launched a major crackdown on illegal immigration, detaining several suspected Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly living and working in the state without valid travel documents. The latest operations were carried out in different parts of Kerala, including Kollam and Kochi, as authorities intensified efforts to identify foreign nationals residing illegally in the state.

In one of the recent operations, officials detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including three children, from Kottarakkara in Kollam district. According to police, the group had been working in the area and was found near a scrap shop in Karikkam. During the operation, officials reportedly recovered identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, which are now being examined as part of the investigation.

Bangladeshi couple found living in Kerala for nearly a decade

In a separate case, police arrested a Bangladeshi couple from Neendakara in Kollam district. The couple, identified as Melen Khan (47) and his wife Mughal Khandal (42), allegedly entered India without valid passports, visas or other legal travel documents.

Investigators said the couple had been living in Kerala for nearly ten years. They reportedly stayed in Chalakudy for about seven years before moving to Karunagappally and later settling in Neendakara around one-and-a-half months ago.

Police said the couple allegedly concealed their nationality and lived as migrant workers. They earned a living by collecting plastic waste and selling it to scrap dealers.

Fake documents recovered during searches

During searches linked to the investigation, officials reportedly recovered forged identity documents. Cases have been registered under the Foreigners Act, and the accused have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The Kochi operation

The latest action comes days after another operation in Kochi, where police detained 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from a house near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Link Road. The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs received by the police.

Officials said the group had been working in Kerala for nearly a year, mainly collecting scrap materials. During the investigation, police recovered mobile phones containing digital copies of Bangladeshi national identity cards and birth certificates.

Cases were registered against them under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920.