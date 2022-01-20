Kerala reports highest ever daily Covid cases at 46,387, Omicron tally rises to 707

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898.

The state also reported 62 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of the variant to 707, said the state health department.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)

