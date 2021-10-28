Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala reports 7,738 new COVID-19 cases, death toll now crosses 30,000

Kerala reports 7,738 new COVID-19 cases, death toll now crosses 30,000

With 5,460 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,36,928 and the active cases reached 78,122, the release said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: October 28, 2021 18:56 IST
kerala, kerala covid 19 cases, covid 19 vaccines, covid 19 cases in kerala
Image Source : PTI

There are currently 2,68,223 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,60,318 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 7,905 in hospitals. 

Kerala on Thursday reported 7,738 fresh COVID-19 cases and 708 deaths taking the total caseload to 49,37,135 and the death toll to 30,685, said an official release from the state health ministry. 

With 5,460 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,36,928 and the active cases reached 78,122, the release said.

As many as 76,043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,298 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,089) and Thrissur (836).

Of the new cases, 39 were health workers, 38 from outside the state, and 7,375 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

There are currently 2,68,223 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,60,318 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 7,905 in hospitals. 

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: MHA extends COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30

 

ALSO READ: Recommendation of Covaxin in less than 24 hours: WHO Official

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News