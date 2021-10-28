Kerala reports 7,738 new COVID-19 cases, death toll now crosses 30,000

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There are currently 2,68,223 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,60,318 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 7,905 in hospitals.

Kerala on Thursday reported 7,738 fresh COVID-19 cases and 708 deaths taking the total caseload to 49,37,135 and the death toll to 30,685, said an official release from the state health ministry.

With 5,460 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,36,928 and the active cases reached 78,122, the release said.

As many as 76,043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,298 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,089) and Thrissur (836).

Of the new cases, 39 were health workers, 38 from outside the state, and 7,375 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 286.

(with PTI inputs)

