Kerala reports 7,124 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala recorded 7,124 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,15,505. The death toll increased to 33,716 with 21 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 7,488, which brought the total recoveries to 49,08,857 and the active cases dropped to 72,310, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,061 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,052) and Thrissur (726).

Of the new cases, 29 were health workers, 23 from outside the State and 6,713 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 359.

There are currently 2,35,910 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,29,289 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,621 in hospitals.

