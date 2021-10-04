COVID-19: Kerala witnesses dip in cases, 8,850 fresh infections logged today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,007, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736, an official press release said.

Kerala recorded 8,850 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday and 149 deaths, taking the total number of active cases to 47,29,083 and the death toll to 25,526.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,007, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736, an official press release said.

As many as 74,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,134, followed by Thrissur (1,077) and Ernakulam (920).

Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 42 from outside the state and 8,368 were infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 390. There are currently 4,15,489 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,99,228 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 16,261 in hospitals.

ALSO READ | Kerala: New quarantine rules for international travellers from October 4

Latest India News