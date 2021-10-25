Kerala reports 6,664 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI As many as 61,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 6,664 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 49,12,789. The death toll increased to 28,873 with 281 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 9,010, which brought the total recoveries to 48,17,785 and the active cases dropped to 74,735, an official press release said.

As many as 61,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,168 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (909) and Kollam (623).

Of the new cases, 59 were health workers, 20 from outside the state and 6,356 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 229.

There are currently 2,65,995 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,57,429 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,752 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

