COVID: Kerala logs 5,754 fresh cases; 49 deaths

Kerala reported 5,754 fresh COVID cases on Friday and 49 deaths, taking the total caseload to 61,348 and death toll to 37,051. The state reported 6,489 recoveries on Friday, taking the toll of Total recoveries to 49,90,817.

On Thursday, Kerala recorded 6,111 fresh coronavirus infections and 372 deaths raising the caseload to 50,84,095 and the toll of fatalities to 36,847.

With 7,202 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total number touched 49,84,328 and the active cases dropped to 62,288, an official press release said.

Of the 372 deaths, 51 were reported over the last few days and 321 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

