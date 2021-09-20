COVID-19: Kerala reports 15,692 fresh cases, active cases dip to 1,67,008

Follow us on Image Source : PTI There are currently 4,96,103 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,71,399 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,704 in hospitals.

Kerala reported 15,692 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and 92 deaths, pushing the total caseload to 45,24,185 and fatalities to 23,683, according to an official press release.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 22,223 which brought the total recoveries to 43,32,897 and the number of active cases to 1,67,008.

As many as 89,722 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest cases with 2,504 followed by Ernakulam (1,720), Thiruvananthapuram (1,468), Kozhikode (1,428), Kottayam (1,396), Kollam (1,221), Malappuram (1,204), Palakkad (1,156) and Alappuzha (1,077).

Of the new cases, 64 were health workers, 66 from outside the State and 14,875 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 687 cases.

(with PTI inputs)

