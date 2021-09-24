Kerala reports 17,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, 127 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The death toll increased to 24,318 with 127 new fatalities.

Kerala reported 17,983 fresh coronavirus cases on Fr, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44,09,530. The death toll increased to 24,318 with 127 new fatalities.

As many as 1,10,523 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, and the number of active cases in the state stood at 1,62,846.

Kerala reported 1,60,046 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state logged 19,682 fresh cases and 152 deaths. The caseload has risen to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 20,510 which brought the total recoveries to 43,94,476, the release said. As many as 1,21,945 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

