Kerala reports 7,167 new COVID cases, 14 deaths

Kerala recorded 7,167 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 49,68,657. The death toll increased to 31,681 with 14 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 6,439, which brought the total recoveries to 48,57,181 and the active cases dropped to 79,185, an official press release said.

As many as 65,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,046 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (878) and Thrissur (753). Of the new cases, 42 were health workers, 25 were from outside the state, and 6,879 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 221.

There are currently 2,72,248 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,64,972 are in home or institutional quarantine and 7,276 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

