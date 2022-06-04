Kerala's Covid cases see spike again: 1,544 new infections today; govt on alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The health department also instructed the district authorities to create awareness among the people to take the second dose and the precautionary dose at the regular intervals.

Kerala reported over 1000 fresh Covid-19 cases again on Saturday, for the fifth consecutive day, as the state reported 1,544 new infections. With this, the number of active patients in the state rose to 7,972 prompting state Health Minister Veena George to call a high-level meeting to assess the situation. Notably, Kerala contributed to over half of all India's Covid cases on Saturday.

After the meeting, George said the health department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants, reported news agency PTI. "Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," the Minister said.

George said there was no need to worry and urged everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The high-level meeting noted that Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts were having the most number of cases and the district authorities were instructed to conduct more tests.

The health department also instructed the district authorities to create awareness among the people to take the second dose and the precautionary dose at the regular intervals.

"Even though all those above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine, the second dose vaccination in the same age group is 88 per cent. Till now, 22 per cent of people have taken the precautionary dose. Vaccines will be ensured to all students," the Minister later said in a release.

The state had recorded 1,197 new positive cases and five deaths on May 31. On June 1, the state reported 1,370 cases and six deaths, whereas on June 2 the new cases were 1,278 and 20 COVID-19-related deaths. There were 1,465 new cases and 13 deaths on June 3.

The COVID-19 dashboard of Kerala shows that the state has 65,63,910 confirmed cases till now and 69,790 coronavirus-related deaths.

