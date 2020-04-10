Coronavirus in Kerala: 12 new COVID-19 cases reported, tally jumps to 357; 8 foreign nationals cured

The northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod reported four cases each, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram one each and in Malappuram, two cases were detected.

Coronavirus in Kerala: 12 fresh coronavirus positive were reported in Kerala, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far to 357. Among the total people infected as on date, 96 have recovered and 2 have succumed to the infection.

The northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod reported four cases each, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram one each and in Malappuram, two cases were detected. Eleven people had been infected through contact while one person had travelled from abroad.

Thirteen results of infected people had returned negative on Thursday. There are 257 active coronavirus cases in the state and 1.36 lakh people are under observation, 723 in various hospitals.

8 foreign nationals cured of COVID-19:

Eight foreign nationals from Italy and United Kingdom, who were undergoing treatment in Kerala, have recovered fully from COVID-19.

Of the eight foreign nationals, seven were undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital and one in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, Vijayan said, adding that some of the patients were in a serious condition.

The seven foreigners from UK, admitted in Ernakulam medical college, were part of the group which had on March 15 tried to leave the country without permission while being under observation at Munnar, a hill station in the state.

The Italian tourist in Thiruvananthapuram was staying at a resort at Varkala near here and was admitted to hospital on March 13.

