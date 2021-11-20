COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,075 cases, 32 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 60,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Highlights Kerala logged 6,075 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday.

Active cases stood at 61,114, out of which only 6.8 per cent have been hospitalised.

A total of 60,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kerala recorded 6,075 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 50,95,924. The death toll increased to 37,299 with 32 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Friday was 6,061, which brought the total recoveries to 49,96,878 and the active cases dropped to 61,114, an official press release said.

As many as 60,437 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Out of those found infected today, 24 reached the state from outside while 5,686 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 330 are yet to be traced. Thirty five health workers were also among the infected.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases-- 949, followed by Ernakulam with 835 and Kollam with 772.

There are 1,92,854 persons under observation in the state, out of which 5,162 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

