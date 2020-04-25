Image Source : PTI Kerala: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported, 116 under treatment

Seven fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of people presently under treatment to 116, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. In all, those presently affected and cured cases stands at 457.

"A total of 20,580 people are under observation at homes and 464 others are being observed at various hospitals in the state," Vijayan said.

"One fresh positive case is of a lady health professional at Kollam. Besides, an 84-year old-M. Abubacker who was positive and under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College hospital has now recovered and is a commendable achievement of our health officials, there," he said.

"The Centre is seeing our work against COVID-19 in a very appreciate manner... especially the arrangements we have made in advance to receive the Kerala diaspora and it can be taken as a model for other states. This was told to our chief secretary by the central Cabinet secretary," Vijayan said.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 24,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 24,506 including 775 deaths while 5,063 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. India is now witnessing an average increase of 1,000-12,000 per day. Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are states that are having maximum number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai having over 4,000 cases alone becoming the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

(With Inputs from IANS)

