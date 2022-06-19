'What a real hero looks like': IPS officer shares video of Kerala cop fighting man armed with machete | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The police officer has been identified as Sub Inspector, Arun Kumar.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Kerala police officer warding off the attacks of a person armed with a giant machete. The incident occurred at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala.

The video was shared on Twitter by an Indian Police Service officer, Swati Lakra. She wrote, "This is what a real hero looks like. Kudos to this sub-inspector of Police from Kerala."

In the video clip, a man is seen lounging by the side of the street when a police vehicle pulls up next to him. The man grabs a machete from the foot of his two-wheeler vehicle and attacks the police officer. The brave officer fights off the attacker and pins him down to the ground. Passers-by rushed to help the officer when both of them fall to the ground.

The Kerala police shared the video on Twitter. The video identifies the police officer as a Sub Inspector, Arun Kumar. He is in charge of the Alappuzha Nooranad police station.

The officer had to get seven stitches on his fingers due to an injury.

