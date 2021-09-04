Kerala to continue night curfew, Sunday lockdown as state records almost 30k Covid cases, says CM Vijayan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kerala has been amounting to more than 70% of total cases in the country and one-third of the total deaths.

Kerala government, on Saturday, has decided that the night curfew and Sunday lockdown will continue across the state as it witnesses a rise in coronavirus cases. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a review meeting was held on Saturday.

The state has recorded 29,682 new coronavirus cases with 142 people succumbing to the virus on Saturday, the Chief Minister said. Kerala has been amounting to more than 70% of total cases in the country and one-third of the total deaths.

On Friday, Kerala recorded 29,322 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22,938 recoveries, and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed a fall in fresh infections as on Thursday, the state reported 32,803 cases on Wednesday while the Test Positivity rate also dropped to 17.91%.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also ruled out a complete lockdown in the state stating that it will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods, the chief minister's office informed.

(With agency inputs)

