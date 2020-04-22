Kerala: Congress youth activist stabbed in Alappuzha district A Congress youth activist was stabbed following a controversy over the functioning of a community kitchen at Alappuzha district in Kerala. Late on Tuesday, Youth Congress worker Suhail while going back home along with his friend on a two wheeler was attacked. He is presently under treatment at the State owned Alappuzha Medical College hospital. State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran demanded strict action against the attackers. "This is not acceptable. Wrong things associated with a community kitchen at Bharanikavu near Alappuzha was brought out. And to settle scores, people are being criminally assaulted, that too at a time when the people are now engaged in tackling the coronavirus, We want all those behind this heinous crime be brought before law," said Ramachandran.

