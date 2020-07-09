66 children below 18 committed suicide in Kerala since March 25 lockdown; govt forms committee

Image Source : FILE FILE

At least 66 children have committed suicide in Kerala since a lockdown was imposed in the country on March 25 in view of the coronavirus crisis. The state government has constituted a committee headed by senior IPS officer R Sreelekha to study the entire matter.

With schools closed, students are experiencing anxiety, mental stress, and a lot of other issues.

The state today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 339 infections, taking the count to 6,534. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the state was "very close" to the threat of community spread. The state reported 133 cases through contact today.

As many as 149 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday and 2,795 people are under treatment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

In at least seven cases, no source of the infection has been traced yet, he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage